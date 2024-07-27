Innovative laser patch can monitor the health indicators of diabetics27.07.24
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University Singapore (NTU Singapore) have developed an innovative laser patch that can monitor important health indicators through a person’s sweat. This innovation promises a non-invasive and effective method of health monitoring for patients with diabetes and other diseases.
Human sweat contains valuable biomarkers such as glucose, lactate and urea, which can provide important information about various health conditions. Traditionally, patients with diabetes have relied on invasive methods such as fingerstick blood tests to monitor their blood glucose levels – a process that can be painful and inconvenient. Existing sensor devices have drawbacks, including high cost and discomfort from long-term wear on the skin.
An NTU research team led by Associate Professor Chen Yu-Chen from the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) integrated microlaser technology into a soft hydrogel film, creating a flexible and compact patch-like sensor device. It can quickly and accurately determine the level of biomarkers in sweat and provide uninterrupted health monitoring without invasive procedures. The NTU team’s new device is part of NTU’s 2025 plan to deliver cutting-edge research for the benefit of society.
This patch uses tiny lasers in liquid crystal droplets to detect specific health markers. The multi-colored dots on the patch represent glucose, lactate, and urea, allowing the device to monitor all substances simultaneously. During experiments, the patch demonstrated high sensitivity, detecting changes in the level of biomarkers as small as 0.001 mm, which is 100 times better than existing technologies. This accuracy allows accurate monitoring of biomarkers and provides a detailed picture of the user’s health, covering both lows and highs.
The research team aims to expand the device’s capabilities to detect additional substances such as drugs and other chemical compounds in sweat. The research is detailed in the journal Analytical Chemistry.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Ordinary people will notice significant changes in smartphones only by direct comparison. To us, after six months of using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new S24 Ultra seemed even fresher than we could imagine.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
Alphabet earned $84.7 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Annual growth – 14%financials Google
Alphabet’s YouTube ad revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $8.66 billion, up from $7.67 billion in the same period last year.
The CoulombFly drone with solar panels can fly for an unlimited amount of time under the suncharger development drone
The CoulombFly design includes a cylindrical propeller engine and a solar cell platform balanced by an energy converter.