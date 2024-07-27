Innovative laser patch can monitor the health indicators of diabetics

Researchers from Nanyang Technological University Singapore (NTU Singapore) have developed an innovative laser patch that can monitor important health indicators through a person’s sweat. This innovation promises a non-invasive and effective method of health monitoring for patients with diabetes and other diseases.

Human sweat contains valuable biomarkers such as glucose, lactate and urea, which can provide important information about various health conditions. Traditionally, patients with diabetes have relied on invasive methods such as fingerstick blood tests to monitor their blood glucose levels – a process that can be painful and inconvenient. Existing sensor devices have drawbacks, including high cost and discomfort from long-term wear on the skin.

An NTU research team led by Associate Professor Chen Yu-Chen from the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) integrated microlaser technology into a soft hydrogel film, creating a flexible and compact patch-like sensor device. It can quickly and accurately determine the level of biomarkers in sweat and provide uninterrupted health monitoring without invasive procedures. The NTU team’s new device is part of NTU’s 2025 plan to deliver cutting-edge research for the benefit of society.

This patch uses tiny lasers in liquid crystal droplets to detect specific health markers. The multi-colored dots on the patch represent glucose, lactate, and urea, allowing the device to monitor all substances simultaneously. During experiments, the patch demonstrated high sensitivity, detecting changes in the level of biomarkers as small as 0.001 mm, which is 100 times better than existing technologies. This accuracy allows accurate monitoring of biomarkers and provides a detailed picture of the user’s health, covering both lows and highs.

The research team aims to expand the device’s capabilities to detect additional substances such as drugs and other chemical compounds in sweat. The research is detailed in the journal Analytical Chemistry.