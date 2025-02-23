Ink Console – a portable console with E Ink for text games23.02.25
The Singular 9 team has introduced an unusual console, the Ink Console, which will interest fans of retro games and interactive literature.
The novelty is a hybrid of an e-book and a game console, created specifically for text games – a genre that laid the foundation for the video game and RPG industries.
The Ink Console is equipped with a 7.5-inch E-Ink display with a resolution of 800×480 pixels, two analog sticks, an SD card slot, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a built-in mono speaker and a 2-channel stereo output. Inside is a 2-core ESP32 processor with 4 MB of flash memory, 8 MB of PSRAM and 520 KB of SRAM. Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2 and LE are also supported.
The console’s creator plans to develop games on his own, but will also provide open source code and tools, allowing enthusiasts to create their own text-based adventures.
