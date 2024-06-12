In the new Apple VisionOS 2.0, it will be more convenient to work with photo and text processing12.06.24
At the WWDC 2024 conference, Apple announced significant updates for visionOS 2.0 intended for Apple Vision Pro. These updates include a number of new features, such as improved 3D photo processing and support for multiple Mac 4K screens. The innovation covers more than 2,000 applications, including games, educational tools and entertainment.
Apple has also developed dedicated apps for productivity tools such as Zoom, Webex, and the Microsoft 365 suite. One of the key updates is VisionOS 2.0’s ability to transform regular 2D images into spatial 3D images using machine learning, greatly expanding photo editing capabilities.
In addition, new gestures allow users to access functions quickly and conveniently, and train and airplane modes improve the use of the device in moving transport.
Apple VisionOS 2.0 is scheduled to launch this fall, along with macOS, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and tvOS 18.
