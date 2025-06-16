In the “Army+” application, you will be able to leave reviews about military equipment16.06.25
At the end of June, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will launch a new module called “My Technologies” in the “Army+” application. It will allow servicemen to leave feedback on equipment or request its modernization directly from the manufacturer. This was told in an interview with DOU by the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chornohorenko.
How it will work
A serviceman who has passed verification in the application will be able to:
- enter the serial number of the product,
- leave feedback or report a problem.
The system will automatically identify the manufacturer, send them a request, and receive a response as part of the service agreement. The goal is to simplify the interaction between the military and the supplier so that they do not have to independently search for contacts or support services.
- The Ministry of Defense will be able to track malfunction statistics and evaluate how manufacturers respond to incidents.
- The General Staff will receive data for making decisions about future purchases.
- The serviceman will receive a personal response in a secure messenger directly from the manufacturer.
At the same time, general information about suppliers and equipment will not be displayed publicly.
Initially, the module will work with manufacturers who have contracts with the Ministry of Defense. In the future, other suppliers will be able to connect to the system – within the framework of a decentralized procurement model, when brigades will purchase equipment directly.
The function will become part of the digital transformation of the defense sector and will improve operational communication between the front and manufacturers.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
I like how it charges quickly, doesn’t get too hot, and it also makes me smile. This is probably what Ugreen employees had in mind when they were developing a new model of Gun Charger.
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
In the “Army+” application, you will be able to leave reviews about military equipment events in Ukraine war
At the end of June, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will launch a new module called “My Technologies” in the “Army+” application
Samsung study: 88% of Europeans are worried about AI in everyday life artificial intelligence research Samsung
A Samsung study found that more than a third of young people never think about the security of their smartphones.
In the “Army+” application, you will be able to leave reviews about military equipment
Nintendo Switch 2 breaks sales records – 3.5 million units in 4 days
Samsung refrigerators can be controlled with a registered voice
Microsoft Edge will get AI search from website browsing history
The Chinese have introduced the world’s first OLED monitor with a frequency of 720 Hz
Cadillac Optiq-V turned out to be one of the brand’s fastest cars
Apple Games has become the only gaming app for iPhone, iPad and Mac
lifecell changes logo, gets rid of hints about Turkcell
Apple CarPlay gets a new design and smart widgets
Asus and Microsoft introduce ROG Xbox Ally portable console
Apple announces macOS Tahoe 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26
AI is profitable. OpenAI has earned $10 billion in annual revenue
You can pay fine in “Reserve+” soon with a 50% discount