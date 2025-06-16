In the “Army+” application, you will be able to leave reviews about military equipment

At the end of June, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will launch a new module called “My Technologies” in the “Army+” application. It will allow servicemen to leave feedback on equipment or request its modernization directly from the manufacturer. This was told in an interview with DOU by the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chornohorenko.

How it will work

A serviceman who has passed verification in the application will be able to:

enter the serial number of the product,

leave feedback or report a problem.

The system will automatically identify the manufacturer, send them a request, and receive a response as part of the service agreement. The goal is to simplify the interaction between the military and the supplier so that they do not have to independently search for contacts or support services.

The Ministry of Defense will be able to track malfunction statistics and evaluate how manufacturers respond to incidents.

The General Staff will receive data for making decisions about future purchases.

The serviceman will receive a personal response in a secure messenger directly from the manufacturer.

At the same time, general information about suppliers and equipment will not be displayed publicly.

Initially, the module will work with manufacturers who have contracts with the Ministry of Defense. In the future, other suppliers will be able to connect to the system – within the framework of a decentralized procurement model, when brigades will purchase equipment directly.

The function will become part of the digital transformation of the defense sector and will improve operational communication between the front and manufacturers.