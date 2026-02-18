In Kyivstar’s network, 40% of voice traffic comes from VoLTE and VoWiFi

In December 2025, VoLTE and VoWiFi technologies were used by more than 9.9 million subscribers in the Kyivstar network. According to the operator, 8.5 million users made calls via VoLTE, and about 1.4 million more – via VoWiFi. In total, these services already form more than 40% of the company’s voice traffic.

High usage rates were recorded in Lviv and Kyiv. In Lviv, the share of voice traffic via VoLTE and VoWiFi reached 61%, while in the capital it is about 57%. Such dynamics indicate the rapid spread of new voice communication standards, which are gradually replacing traditional calls via networks of previous generations.

Which smartphones support VoLTE and VoWiFi

Currently, more than 500 smartphone models are compatible with these technologies, which are used by more than 11.5 million subscribers of the operator. Among them are devices from popular brands in Ukraine, including Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi. The company notes that the list of compatible models is constantly expanding.

VoLTE allows you to make voice calls via the 4G network instead of the outdated 2G and 3G. This provides clearer sound, faster connection and the ability to use mobile Internet simultaneously during a call. Kyivstar became the first operator in Ukraine to launch this technology back in December 2020.

VoWiFi, or Wi-Fi Calling, allows you to make calls and send messages via any Wi-Fi network even in the absence of a mobile signal. This feature has been available to the operator’s subscribers since December 2024 and actually expands communication capabilities in rooms or areas with weak coverage.