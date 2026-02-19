In China, physical buttons in cars will become a mandatory safety requirement

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) is preparing new regulations for automakers that will require the use of physical controls for key vehicle functions. The requirement is expected to apply to new models that undergo certification after July 1, 2026.

In recent years, the interiors of Chinese electric cars and hybrids have become as minimalist as possible: most functions have been transferred to large central displays, sometimes supplemented by separate screens for passengers. The regulator believes that this trend increases safety risks, as the driver has to be distracted by touch controls. That is why the authorities intend to limit the reliance on displays and return physical controls.

Car safety requirements in China

Changes are planned to be made to the national standard GB4094-2016 “Marking of controls, indicators and signaling devices of automobiles”. The update provides new technical requirements for buttons, switches and levers so that the driver can use key functions without visual contact with the screen and with tactile feedback.

Physical controls will become mandatory for a number of functions. These include lighting and signals – turn signals, hazard warning lights and a horn. The requirement also applies to the transmission: P/R/N/D modes cannot be switched only via the touch interface. A separate button must be designated for activating ADAS driver assistance systems. Other mandatory elements include control of windshield wipers, heated and de-iced windows, power windows, an emergency call system and an electric vehicle power off button.

The document defines the technical parameters of such elements. The minimum active area of ​​the buttons must be at least 10×10 mm, their location must be fixed, and use is possible without visual control. Tactile or audible feedback is provided, as well as maintaining the operability of basic functions even in the event of an electronics failure or power loss.

Work on updating the standard has been ongoing since 2023. Large manufacturers and specialized organizations, in particular the China Automotive Technology and Research Center, have joined the discussion.