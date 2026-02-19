In China, physical buttons in cars will become a mandatory safety requirement  

In China, physical buttons in cars will become a mandatory safety requirement19.02.26
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) is preparing new regulations for automakers that will require the use of physical controls for key vehicle functions. The requirement is expected to apply to new models that undergo certification after July 1, 2026.
In recent years, the interiors of Chinese electric cars and hybrids have become as minimalist as possible: most functions have been transferred to large central displays, sometimes supplemented by separate screens for passengers. The regulator believes that this trend increases safety risks, as the driver has to be distracted by touch controls. That is why the authorities intend to limit the reliance on displays and return physical controls.
Car safety requirements in China
Changes are planned to be made to the national standard GB4094-2016 “Marking of controls, indicators and signaling devices of automobiles”. The update provides new technical requirements for buttons, switches and levers so that the driver can use key functions without visual contact with the screen and with tactile feedback.
Physical controls will become mandatory for a number of functions. These include lighting and signals – turn signals, hazard warning lights and a horn. The requirement also applies to the transmission: P/R/N/D modes cannot be switched only via the touch interface. A separate button must be designated for activating ADAS driver assistance systems. Other mandatory elements include control of windshield wipers, heated and de-iced windows, power windows, an emergency call system and an electric vehicle power off button.
The document defines the technical parameters of such elements. The minimum active area of the buttons must be at least 10×10 mm, their location must be fixed, and use is possible without visual control. Tactile or audible feedback is provided, as well as maintaining the operability of basic functions even in the event of an electronics failure or power loss.
Work on updating the standard has been ongoing since 2023. Large manufacturers and specialized organizations, in particular the China Automotive Technology and Research Center, have joined the discussion.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Logitech G has released a new gaming headset that offers good ergonomics, stable connectivity, and high battery life at a very affordable price. Let’s talk about the Logitech G G325 in more detail
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
In China, physical buttons in cars will become a mandatory safety requirement car china
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) is preparing new regulations for automakers that will require the use of physical controls for key vehicle functions
New Asus ExpertBook B3 G2 laptops introduced in 14 and 16 inch diagonals Asus laptop
Asus has introduced an updated line of ExpertBook business laptops, which have received modern processors, enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities, improved autonomy, and new security features.
Western Digital has sold out all its hard drives. No 2026 stock left
Google Docs can now read documents thanks to Gemini AI
Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G – a slim smartphone with an 8000 mAh battery and a 144 Hz AMOLED screen
Signal founder criticizes Telegram: “There’s nothing private”