In 2024, Ukrainians made 33% more online payments than in 2023

Ukrainians continue to actively switch to cashless payments, which is confirmed by PrivatBank’s acquiring indicators for 2024. The total volume of card payments through its ecosystem reached 1.06 trillion UAH, which is 24% more than in the previous year. This growth indicates the strengthening of trust in digital payments and the development of the cashless economy.

The largest share of cashless transactions was made by payments through stationary POS terminals, which brought in 973 billion UAH. Business also strengthened its integration with cashless services: the number of active merchant terminals in the PrivatBank network increased by 7.5% and reached 288 thousand.

Particularly noticeable growth was shown by the “Terminal” service, which allows entrepreneurs to accept payments via smartphone. The volume of payments through this application almost doubled over the year and reached 9.6 billion UAH. Online payments also showed dynamic growth: the volume of payments increased by 33%, and goods and services worth UAH 77 billion were paid for through the LiqPay service.

The digitalization of banking services and the simplification of payment acceptance contribute to the reduction of cash turnover, accelerating the transition to a cashless economy. Ukrainians are increasingly using digital solutions, and businesses are adapting to new financial conditions. Privatbank remains one of the key drivers of this process, offering convenient tools for electronic payments.