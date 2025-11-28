IKEA introduces unusual Bluetooth speakers Solskydd and Kulglass  

IKEA introduces unusual Bluetooth speakers Solskydd and Kulglass28.11.25
IKEA has introduced two new Bluetooth speakers – Solskydd and Kulglass, designed not only to reproduce sound, but also to act as noticeable interior accents. Sales of Solskydd and Kulglass are scheduled for December 2025.
The company continues to strengthen the direction of smart devices that do not need to be hidden on a shelf. The new models are designed to look like part of the home decor.
The Solskydd line was created together with designer Tekla Evelina Severin. The model is designed in the form of a fabric disc and will be available in three diameters – 8, 11 and 18 inches – and in several bright shades. The speakers support Spotify Tap and work in pairs with other devices, and older versions have three preset equalizers. Depending on the size, the price will range from $ 80 to $ 140.
Kulglass combines the functions of a speaker and a table lamp. The glass shade creates diffused light, and inside is a 25 mm tweeter and a 90 mm speaker. The maximum volume reaches 82.6 dB. The device supports Bluetooth, Spotify Tap and can work in multi-room mode from a network of up to 100 devices. The cost is about $ 130.
Microsoft will preload File Explorer in Windows 11 Microsoft Windows
After the release of the November Windows 11 update, Microsoft began testing a new mechanism to speed up the system by moving Explorer to background processes.
