iFixit: Pixel Watch 4 is the most repairable smartwatch14.10.25
Repair experts from iFixit have taken apart Google’s new Pixel Watch 4 smartwatch and called it the most repairable of all modern smartwatches. The device received this title thanks to the use of screws and seals instead of glue, which greatly facilitates access to internal components.
Back at the presentation, Google said that the watch is designed “with serviceability in mind.” The iFixit inspection confirmed these words – the Pixel Watch 4 received a preliminary rating of 9 out of 10 for repairability.
Design features of the Google Pixel Watch 4
Experts noted several key engineering solutions.
- The case has visible screws that do not reduce the degree of protection according to the IP68 standard against dust and water. Some of them perform a dual function – simultaneously fixing the back cover and compressing the seal, ensuring tightness.
- The battery and vibration motor can be removed without glue – just unscrew the mount.
- The display is also secured exclusively with screws and sealed with a replaceable sealing ring, which can be purchased separately.
According to iFixit, the round shape of the case made it easier to implement such a solution – unlike square models, where this is much more difficult to do. As a result, experts called the Pixel Watch 4 review the “most satisfactory” of all the company has ever conducted.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Logitech has released a new version of its flagship mouse. The Logitech MX Master 4 not only boasts excellent ergonomics, but also features a number of new buttons and their functions.
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
iFixit: Pixel Watch 4 is the most repairable smartwatch Google repair smart watches
Repair experts from iFixit have disassembled Google’s new Pixel Watch 4 smartwatch and called it the most repairable of all modern smartwatches.
Battlefield 6 sets record on first day of release: 747k concurrent players games statistics
Battlefield 6 launched with a resounding success – it’s not only the most powerful launch in the franchise’s history, but also one of the most successful releases among shooters in general.
iFixit: Pixel Watch 4 is the most repairable smartwatch
Logitech Signature Slim Solar Plus K980 with solar charging costs 4999 UAH in Ukraine
Samsung Galaxy M17 has AMOLED display and 50MP camera with optical image stabilization
Intel Core Ultra 300 Panther Lake Announced: up to 16 Cores, Xe3 Graphics, and up to 180 TOPS for AI
Qualcomm buys Arduino company
Mercedes-Benz released its own wireless headphones
HMD Touch 4G – hybrid phone for only $45
Installing Windows 11 without a Microsoft account is now impossible