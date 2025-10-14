iFixit: Pixel Watch 4 is the most repairable smartwatch

Repair experts from iFixit have taken apart Google’s new Pixel Watch 4 smartwatch and called it the most repairable of all modern smartwatches. The device received this title thanks to the use of screws and seals instead of glue, which greatly facilitates access to internal components.

Back at the presentation, Google said that the watch is designed “with serviceability in mind.” The iFixit inspection confirmed these words – the Pixel Watch 4 received a preliminary rating of 9 out of 10 for repairability.

Design features of the Google Pixel Watch 4

Experts noted several key engineering solutions.

The case has visible screws that do not reduce the degree of protection according to the IP68 standard against dust and water. Some of them perform a dual function – simultaneously fixing the back cover and compressing the seal, ensuring tightness.

The battery and vibration motor can be removed without glue – just unscrew the mount.

The display is also secured exclusively with screws and sealed with a replaceable sealing ring, which can be purchased separately.

According to iFixit, the round shape of the case made it easier to implement such a solution – unlike square models, where this is much more difficult to do. As a result, experts called the Pixel Watch 4 review the “most satisfactory” of all the company has ever conducted.