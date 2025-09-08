IFA 2025: Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex – laptop with rotating display08.09.25
At IFA 2025, Lenovo introduced the ThinkBook VertiFlex laptop concept with a rotating display that can be rotated 90 degrees. The screen supports both horizontal and vertical orientations, and the system automatically adjusts to the position of the panel.
The ThinkBook VertiFlex is equipped with a 14-inch display, the case is 17.9 mm thick and weighs 1.39 kg. The vertical mode is positioned as convenient for multitasking, working with code or documents. In this orientation, you can also synchronize the device with a smartphone via Lenovo Smart Connect and display the contents of the phone on the laptop screen. Otherwise, the concept looks like a regular laptop, but Lenovo has not yet specified whether it will be released on the market.
In addition, the company showed a mockup of the Smart Motion stand. It connects to a laptop, uses a camera to track the user’s face, and simultaneously acts as a docking station with a set of necessary ports. At the same exhibition, Lenovo presented the second generation of the Legion Go game console. The new version received a battery with almost doubled capacity, fresh processors, and a higher price.
Previously, at CES 2025, the company demonstrated other experimental devices – a laptop with a sliding display ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, a Yoga Solar PC model with a solar panel, and a foldable ThinkBook Flip AI PC.
