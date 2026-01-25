 

Hyundai Staria will be released in a tourist camper version

25.01.26

Hyundai Staria camper

 

Hyundai has unveiled the Staria Camper concept shortly after the world premiere of the Staria Electric. The prototype was shown at the CMT exhibition in Stuttgart, where the company is simultaneously collecting feedback from visitors to gauge interest in a possible series production of the model for the European market.

 

What is known about the Hyundai Staria camper

 

If launched into production, the Staria Camper will be built on the basis of the Staria Electric, although the show model is likely not yet fully electric. The published images show a large radiator grille with copper accents, while the electric version of the Staria has a closed front and is equipped with an integrated charging socket.

 

Hyundai Staria camper820

 

The electric modification of the model was presented a few days earlier at the Brussels Motor Show. Its sales are scheduled to start in 2026.

 

Staria Electric will receive an 84 kWh battery and a 160 kW electric motor, familiar from the Ioniq 5, as well as an 800-volt architecture and a fast charging system. The WLTP range is estimated at approximately 400 kilometers, while the manufacturer promised to reveal the final characteristics later.

 

The camper is equipped with a fully integrated electric lifting roof, painted in the body color and designed taking into account the aerodynamics of the model. Solar panels are built into the roof, which in five hours of sunny day are capable of producing up to 2.6 kWh of energy for the traction battery or autonomous power supply of equipment.

 

Hyundai Staria camper820

 

The interior has a 36-liter refrigerator, swivel front seats and rear seats, which at the touch of a button transform into a sleeping place for two people. The equipment also includes a compact wash, an external shower and a retractable awning.


