Hybrid Porsches will get special electric motor

Hybrid Porsches will get special electric motor18.11.25
Porsche has filed a patent application with the World Intellectual Property Organization for a hybrid powertrain that combines compact axial-flux electric motors from supplier Yasa and an internal combustion engine. The document states that the solution can be used in various types of passenger cars, but specifically notes its use in sports models.
The patent shows that the company is changing the approach to the layout of the electric motor in hybrid versions. Instead of a bulky radial-flux motor integrated into the PDK housing, as implemented in the 911 Carrera GTS, it is proposed to install a thin axial-flux electric motor in the gap between the engine and the transmission. This type of electric motor, also known as a disk motor, generates a magnetic flux along the axis of rotation. Thanks to this, the design becomes more compact and lightweight, and high torque at low revs is provided without increasing the dimensions.
What is the Porsche patent about
The patent application describes that the electric motor will work together with the internal combustion engine through a dual-clutch gearbox. The ultra-thin electric motor, some modern versions of which are about eight centimeters thick, should not increase the length of the power unit. The document also draws attention to reducing heat generation and the use of a bowl-shaped or bell-shaped chamber designed to improve heat dissipation and ensure stable cooling of both units.
The main question remains the potential return on the system. The most powerful Yasa electric motors are capable of producing more than 470 liters. and provide up to 800 Nm of torque. In the hybrid Ferrari SF90, three such electric motors together create 217 hp, while in the Lamborghini Revuelto, two electric motors provide just under 296 hp, working together with large V8 and V12 gasoline units.
If Porsche integrates an axial-flow electric motor with a 3.6-liter turbo engine, the total power output could exceed 800 hp.
