HP OmniBook, OmniStudio X and Chromebook unveiled at CES 2026

At CES 2026, HP announced a complete overhaul of its consumer portfolio. The manufacturer announced a transition to a new concept focused on “experiences ready for excitement”, emphasizing artificial intelligence and everyday professional productivity. As part of the presentation, HP showed updated OmniBook, OmniStudio and Chromebook lines, which, according to the company, should meet various usage scenarios – from learning and work to creativity and entertainment.

Universal use scenarios as the basis for strategy

According to Samuel Chang, senior vice president and head of HP’s Consumer Personal Systems division, today’s users use personal computers in a much larger number of roles than before. He noted that the same person can be a student, entrepreneur or freelancer during the day, and all these scenarios require technology that can adapt to changing tasks. The new OmniBook, OmniStudio and Chromebook lines, as the company claims, form the broadest PC offering in HP’s history and are focused on intensive workloads and creative activities.

OmniBook Ultra 14 as the flagship of the new line

The centerpiece of the updated portfolio was the HP OmniBook Ultra 14 laptop. The company calls it the thinnest consumer laptop with maximum performance in tasks related to artificial intelligence. The device is offered in a configuration based on the Snapdragon X2 Elite platform with a neural processor with a capacity of 85 TOPS, designed for accelerated work of AI applications and automation of workflows, as well as in a version with next-generation Intel Core Ultra processors, focused on tasks with increased demands on graphics.

Design, display and ergonomics

Compared to the previous generation, the OmniBook Ultra 14 has become noticeably lighter and thinner, and has also turned out to be more compact than the current MacBook Air with a diagonal of 13 inches. The laptop is equipped with an OLED display with a resolution of 3K and has a posture control function that analyzes the user’s position in front of the screen and provides a message if the head is tilted incorrectly or slouched. In addition, the device has passed a series of tests according to the MIL-STD-810 standard, which includes drop tests, shocks and operation in extreme temperatures. Sales of the model will start in January, and the starting price is $ 1,549.99.

OmniStudio X 27 Monoblock for Home Office

For users working from home, HP introduced the OmniStudio X 27 All-in-One. It became the first device in its class with a Neo: LED panel, which provides dual 100% color space coverage. The system is based on an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel AI Boost support, and as an option, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 discrete graphics are offered.

Device integration and video communication

The OmniStudio X 27 supports Thunderbolt Share technology, which allows you to connect a laptop to the all-in-one to share a camera, peripherals and quickly exchange files. The additional Surface View function allows you to tilt the camera in such a way that it shows sketches or notes on the table to interlocutors during video calls. Orders for this model open this week, starting at $ 1,499.99, and a more compact version of the OmniStudio X 24 will be available in the spring for a price of $ 599.99.

Updates to the OmniBook and Chromebook lines

Along with the flagship devices, HP announced the structuring of the entire OmniBook laptop line into series aimed at different categories of users. The updates also affected the Chromebook Plus, including the x360 14 and Chromebook Plus 14 models, which received 2K resolution displays, enhanced case protection from damage and expanded integration with Google AI services.

Software ecosystem and release dates

All new HP computers will come with the Digital Passport digital hub, the HP Omni+ password manager and the HP TV+ streaming service. The release of most models is scheduled for February, and the company promised to reveal the exact prices of some devices later. HP’s updated portfolio, presented at CES 2026, demonstrates the brand’s desire to adapt personal computers for hybrid usage scenarios, where artificial intelligence becomes not a separate function, but a basic everyday work.