HP OmniBook, OmniStudio X and Chromebook unveiled at CES 2026    

HP OmniBook, OmniStudio X and Chromebook unveiled at CES 202615.01.26
At CES 2026, HP announced a complete overhaul of its consumer portfolio. The manufacturer announced a transition to a new concept focused on “experiences ready for excitement”, emphasizing artificial intelligence and everyday professional productivity. As part of the presentation, HP showed updated OmniBook, OmniStudio and Chromebook lines, which, according to the company, should meet various usage scenarios – from learning and work to creativity and entertainment.
Universal use scenarios as the basis for strategy
According to Samuel Chang, senior vice president and head of HP’s Consumer Personal Systems division, today’s users use personal computers in a much larger number of roles than before. He noted that the same person can be a student, entrepreneur or freelancer during the day, and all these scenarios require technology that can adapt to changing tasks. The new OmniBook, OmniStudio and Chromebook lines, as the company claims, form the broadest PC offering in HP’s history and are focused on intensive workloads and creative activities.
OmniBook Ultra 14 as the flagship of the new line
The centerpiece of the updated portfolio was the HP OmniBook Ultra 14 laptop. The company calls it the thinnest consumer laptop with maximum performance in tasks related to artificial intelligence. The device is offered in a configuration based on the Snapdragon X2 Elite platform with a neural processor with a capacity of 85 TOPS, designed for accelerated work of AI applications and automation of workflows, as well as in a version with next-generation Intel Core Ultra processors, focused on tasks with increased demands on graphics.
Design, display and ergonomics
Compared to the previous generation, the OmniBook Ultra 14 has become noticeably lighter and thinner, and has also turned out to be more compact than the current MacBook Air with a diagonal of 13 inches. The laptop is equipped with an OLED display with a resolution of 3K and has a posture control function that analyzes the user’s position in front of the screen and provides a message if the head is tilted incorrectly or slouched. In addition, the device has passed a series of tests according to the MIL-STD-810 standard, which includes drop tests, shocks and operation in extreme temperatures. Sales of the model will start in January, and the starting price is $ 1,549.99.
OmniStudio X 27 Monoblock for Home Office
For users working from home, HP introduced the OmniStudio X 27 All-in-One. It became the first device in its class with a Neo: LED panel, which provides dual 100% color space coverage. The system is based on an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel AI Boost support, and as an option, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 discrete graphics are offered.
Device integration and video communication
The OmniStudio X 27 supports Thunderbolt Share technology, which allows you to connect a laptop to the all-in-one to share a camera, peripherals and quickly exchange files. The additional Surface View function allows you to tilt the camera in such a way that it shows sketches or notes on the table to interlocutors during video calls. Orders for this model open this week, starting at $ 1,499.99, and a more compact version of the OmniStudio X 24 will be available in the spring for a price of $ 599.99.
Updates to the OmniBook and Chromebook lines
Along with the flagship devices, HP announced the structuring of the entire OmniBook laptop line into series aimed at different categories of users. The updates also affected the Chromebook Plus, including the x360 14 and Chromebook Plus 14 models, which received 2K resolution displays, enhanced case protection from damage and expanded integration with Google AI services.
Software ecosystem and release dates
All new HP computers will come with the Digital Passport digital hub, the HP Omni+ password manager and the HP TV+ streaming service. The release of most models is scheduled for February, and the company promised to reveal the exact prices of some devices later. HP’s updated portfolio, presented at CES 2026, demonstrates the brand’s desire to adapt personal computers for hybrid usage scenarios, where artificial intelligence becomes not a separate function, but a basic everyday work.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
HP OmniBook, OmniStudio X and Chromebook unveiled at CES 2026 CES computer HP laptop
At CES 2026, HP announced a complete overhaul of its consumer portfolio. The manufacturer announced a transition to a new concept focused on “experiences ready for excitement.”
NASA will send astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years NASA space
NASA is completing the final phase of preparation for the Artemis II mission – the first manned flight to the Moon since the Apollo program, the last of which took place in 1972
HP OmniBook, OmniStudio X and Chromebook unveiled at CES 2026
NASA will send astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years
Inserting hyperlinks into Microsoft Word text will become easier
Meizu 22 Next – compact AI user mood sensor
What Motorola presented at CES 2026
Kia EV2 electric crossover has a range of up to 448 km
Автомобілем 2026 року в Європі став Mercedes-Benz CLA
Commercial Promotion in a Technological Environment
The RedMagic 11 Air gaming smartphone has a 6.85” OLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with a liquid cooling system
YouTube will let filter Shorts from the feed
First gaming financial ecosystem launched by PrivatBank with Visa and NAVI in Ukraine