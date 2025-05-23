HP OmniBook 5 – company’s first laptops with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors

HP has officially introduced a new line of OmniBook 5 laptops, which for the first time in the series use Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. The models are available in two sizes – 14 and 16 inches – and, according to the manufacturer, can work without recharging for up to 34 hours.

This indicator of autonomy, according to HP, was recorded when playing video on the 16-inch model in local mode. Charging also promises to be fast thanks to the support of 65 W power, the laptop can be recharged to 50% in about half an hour thanks to the company’s Fast Charge technology.

The heart of the new devices are Snapdragon X or X Plus processors combined with Qualcomm Adreno graphics cores. The amount of RAM can reach 32 GB of LPDDR5x standard (8448 MT/s), and SSD drives with a capacity of up to 1 TB with PCIe Gen4 interface are provided for data storage. The laptops also feature a dedicated neural processor with up to 45 TOPS, enabling new Windows AI features like Recall, Click-to-Do, improved search, and Cocreator in Paint. The company has also integrated its HP AI Companion for document management, system monitoring, and other tasks.

Both versions feature 2K OLED displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 300 nits of brightness, and 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Touch versions will be available for both sizes.

Additional features include a 1080p infrared webcam, support for one 5K or two 4K external displays, HP Audio Boost 2.0 technology, and Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 modules. The case has two USB-C ports, one USB-A, and a combo audio jack.

The OmniBook 5 14 will be available in July with a starting price of $799. The 16-inch version will start at $849 and will also be available this summer.