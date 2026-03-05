Honor Magic V6 foldable smartphone based on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 unveiled

Honor has officially announced the Honor Magic V6 smartphone. The new product has become thinner and has a larger battery compared to the previous Honor Magic V5 model.

The thickness of the Magic V6 is 4.1 mm when unfolded and 9 mm when folded. The white version is even more compact – 4 mm and 8.75 mm, respectively. All modifications have a 6600 mAh battery – 13.4% more than in the Magic V5.

The charging power has been increased: 80 W via cable and 66 W via wireless versus 66 W and 50 W in the predecessor.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and brightness up to 6000 nits

The smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and is equipped with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of built-in storage.

Due to the reduced frames, the external display has grown to 6.52 inches. Its peak brightness reaches 6000 nits. The internal screen has retained a diagonal of 7.95 inches with a resolution of 2172 × 2352 pixels, a refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 5000 nits.

The company announced a new Super Steel hinge with a tensile strength of 2800 MPa. According to the manufacturer, the depth of the fold was reduced by 44%, which makes the inner screen visually smoother.

Cameras without major changes

The main 50 MP module with an aperture of f/1.6 and a 64 MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom have been transferred from the Magic V5. The ultra-wide module has been updated: it has received a lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and a focal length of 15 mm. The front cameras on both screens are 20 MP each.

Additionally, the smartphone is equipped with a side fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, IP68 and IP69 protection, as well as support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0.

The device comes with Android 16 and the proprietary MagicOS 10 shell. The weight is 224 g for most versions and 219 g for the white modification.

The Magic V6 is already available for order. Global market entry is planned for the second half of 2026.