Honor Magic V5 is the thinnest foldable smartphone, except it’s camera height04.07.25
Honor has unveiled its new flagship foldable smartphone, the Magic V5, in China. The device immediately received the title of the world’s thinnest foldable model. Its thickness is only 8.8 mm when folded (in the Ivory version) and 4.1 mm when unfolded. The other color options are slightly thicker – up to 9 mm when folded.
The Honor Magic V5 is equipped with two screens: an internal 7.95-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2352 × 2172 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, as well as an external 6.43-inch display with a resolution of 2376 × 1060 pixels and a similar refresh rate. The device is based on the top Snapdragon 8 Elite processor from Qualcomm. The RAM is 12 or 16 GB, and the built-in memory is from 256 GB to 1 TB, depending on the configuration.
Inside, there is a 5820 mAh battery for the Chinese version and 6100 mAh for the global version. Both fast wired charging with a power of 66 W and wireless charging at 50 W are supported.
The Honor Magic V5 foldable smartphone has an advanced camera system: the main one is 50 MP with an aperture of f / 1.6, a wide-angle one is also 50 MP (f / 2.0), as well as a telephoto lens of 64 MP (f / 2.5) with an equivalent focal length of 70 mm, AI superzoom and the ability to shoot in telemacro mode. The external and internal displays have 20 MP front cameras.
The smartphone will be available in four colors – Ivory, Black, Golden Dawn and Reddish Brown. The price of the device varies from 1255 to 1535 US dollars in yuan, depending on the configuration. The global release of the Honor Magic V5 is expected in the coming months.
Honor Magic V5 Specifications:
-
Internal display: 7.95″, LTPO OLED, 2352×2172 pixels, 120 Hz
-
External display: 6.43″, 2376×1060 pixels, 120 Hz
-
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite from Qualcomm
-
Memory: 12/16 GB RAM and 256/512 GB or 1 TB of internal memory
-
Battery:
-
Chinese version – 5820 mAh
-
Global version – 6100 mAh
-
Fast charging support: 66 W (wired), 50 W (wireless)
-
Honor Magic V5 cameras:
-
Main: 50 MP, f/1.6
-
Wide-angle: 50 MP, f/2.0
-
Telephoto: 64 MP, f/2.5, 70 mm equiv., AI superzoom and telemacro support
-
Front cameras: 20 MP on each display
