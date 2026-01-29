HMD enters the smartwatch and headphone market  

HMD enters the smartwatch and headphone market29.01.26
HMD, known primarily for smartphones, has officially debuted in the smartwatch segment. The brand introduced two models at once – the flagship Watch X1 and the more versatile Watch P1. In parallel, HMD also announced a new line of wireless headphones Dub.
HMD Watch X1: AMOLED and IP68 protection
The HMD Watch X1 has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The screen supports Always On Display and animated dials. The watch case is protected from dust and water according to the IP68 standard, which makes the model more suitable for active use.
HMD Watch P1: larger screen and universal format
The Watch P1 model is equipped with a 1.83-inch LCD display with a resolution of 240×284 pixels and a brightness of up to 550 nits. The case protection meets the IP67 standard. The watch is aimed at everyday use and a wider audience.
Health, sports and autonomy functions
The set of sensors in the Watch X1 and Watch P1 is the same. Both watches measure heart rate and SpO2 levels, support over 700 activity modes, track sleep, stress levels and calories burned. Bluetooth calls, notifications from applications and music control are also available.
The Watch X1 works up to 5 days with Always On Display turned on, the Watch P1 – up to 4 days without recharging. Charging is carried out via proprietary magnetic chargers. Both models use standard 22 mm straps.
Colors and software platform
The Watch X1 is available in Gray Green, Black, Gray Metallic, and Silver Leather. The Watch P1 is offered in black and silver. The watch runs on its own RTOS and is controlled via the HMD Watch App for Android and iOS. The company has not yet announced prices and launch dates.
HMD Dub Wireless Headphone Series
Along with the smartwatch, HMD introduced six models of TWS headphones in the Dub series. The flagship Dub X50 Pro is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, active noise cancellation (ANC), four microphones, and up to 60 hours of battery life, including the case.
Headphone specifications and prices
The Dub X50 has similar specs, but without ANC and with up to 70 hours of battery life. The Dub S60 offers up to 35 hours of playback with ENC support, the Dub P70 up to 45 hours with ANC, the Dub P60 up to 30 hours, and the Dub P50 up to 25 hours of playback. Unlike the Amped Buds, these models do not have a smartphone charging function.
HMD said the Dub X50 will cost around $30 in the Philippines, the Dub S60 – $28, and the Dub P60 – around $20.
Intel was unprofitable in 2025, despite $20 billion in investments business financials Intel
Intel has once again acknowledged that demand for Xeon processors is outstripping supply, and this imbalance is expected to persist through 2026 due to high interest from the artificial intelligence segment.
