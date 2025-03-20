Hisense M2 Pro portable laser projector has optical zoom, 4K and 240Hz gaming mode20.03.25
Hisense has launched a new laser projector, the M2 Pro, under the Vidda brand. The device offers 4K resolution and features a 1.3x optical zoom that maintains image quality while zooming.
The M2 Pro projector is available for pre-order on JD.com for 4,599 yuan (approximately $635). It features a Hubble lens with a throw ratio of 1.0-1.3:1, allowing it to project a 100-inch screen from a distance of 2.2 meters. A contrast ratio of 10,000:1 and 110% BT.2020 color space coverage ensure accurate color reproduction and deep blacks.
The projector is powered by a MediaTek MT9679 chipset, complemented by 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in memory, allowing you to comfortably work with applications and multimedia.
The M2 Pro offers an HDMI 2.1 port, 240Hz support, and ALLM technology to reduce latency, making it suitable for gaming consoles and PCs.
The projector is equipped with four Hi-Fi speakers with Dolby and DTS support for surround sound. It is certified by TÜV Rheinland, which reduces the level of harmful blue light and makes viewing more comfortable.
The design of the device includes a built-in carrying handle and a protective case. The projector supports wireless connection to Android and Apple devices, and can also be used as a TV display.
