HIROH Android smartphone lacks Google services and don’t monitor user actions19.10.25
A new trend is emerging in the smartphone world: more and more users are seeking to break free from Google and regain control of their own data. People are looking for devices free from hidden tracking, advertising, and telemetry. Against this backdrop, a new player has emerged: the HIROH Phone, a smartphone with ironclad privacy that combines software and hardware protection.
The Texas-based company has openly stated its plans to compete with Apple and Samsung, and has also published a comparison chart with the Galaxy S25+. HIROH positions its device as a flagship for users seeking complete privacy.
Smartphone without Google
The HIROH Phone runs e/OS, a privacy-focused, modified version of Android. This operating system is also used in the Fairphone 6 and is completely free of Google services. It removes all trackers and replaces them with open-source alternatives that do not share any data with third parties.
However, the interface and features remain familiar to Android users—you can install the same apps, customize the system, and use the full functionality without creating a behavioral profile.
A key feature of the HIROH Phone is its physical security switches, similar to those used in military or government devices.
- The first instantly turns off the camera and microphone, completely blocking access even for malware.
- The second disconnects all wireless connections—GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth—with one swipe.
Specifications
The HIROH Phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits peak brightness.
It features a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via an encrypted microSD card.
The rear camera is 108MP, 13MP, and 2MP, while the front camera is 32MP. A 5,000mAh battery ensures long battery life.
Availability
The HIROH Phone is now available for pre-order in the US for $99 as an early bird offer. After sales begin in February 2026, the price will increase to $999.
HIROH aims to be the choice for those who value complete autonomy, security, and freedom from the Google ecosystem.
