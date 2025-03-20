Half-Life 2 RTX now available on Steam20.03.25
The project is being developed by the Orbifold Studios team with technical support from Valve and NVIDIA. The demo version allows you to spend about two hours in the game, go through several levels and evaluate how the iconic 2004 shooter looks with modern graphics technologies.
The remaster uses full ray tracing, an updated global lighting system, improved textures, realistic rendering and detailed object models. All these improvements were made possible thanks to the NVIDIA RTX Remix toolkit – an AI algorithm that automatically improves graphics quality, implements DLSS 4 and other modern technologies. After automatic processing, the developers manually refine the visual elements.
As a result, Half-Life 2, despite its age, is graphically close to modern games.
System requirements
To enjoy the updated look of Half-Life 2 RTX, you will need powerful hardware. The full list of system requirements has not yet been published, but it is known that for a comfortable game it is desirable to have an RTX 40 series graphics card.
The release date of the full version of Half-Life 2 RTX is currently unknown. The remaster will be distributed as free DLC for the original Half-Life 2.
Minimum (1080p at 30 fps with DLSS enabled)
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or 11;
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600;
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti;
- RAM: 16 GB;
- SSD space: 50 GB.
Recommended (1080p at 60 fps with DLSS enabled)
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or 11;
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600;
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070;
- RAM: 16 GB;
- SSD space: 50 GB.
Ultra (4K at 144 fps with DLSS enabled)
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or 11;
- Processor: Intel Core i7-12700 or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X;
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080;
- RAM: 32 GB;
- SSD space: 50 GB.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
We have already tested the balanced gaming laptops Acer Nitro 16, Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios Neo 14. Today we will tell you about the larger version of the latter – Predator Helios Neo 16
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Half-Life 2 RTX now available on Steam games Steam virtual reality
A trial version of the semi-official Half-Life 2 RTX remaster has become available on Steam, adding full ray tracing, updated textures, and other graphical improvements.
Hisense M2 Pro portable laser projector has optical zoom, 4K and 240Hz gaming mode projector
Hisense has launched a new laser projector, the M2 Pro, under the Vidda brand. The device offers 4K resolution and is equipped with a 1.3x optical zoom, which allows you to maintain image quality when zooming in.
Half-Life 2 RTX now available on Steam
Kyivstar bought the Uklon service for $155.2 million – a record deal for Ukraine for the program
Gigabyte MO27U2 monitor equipped with a 27″ QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz matrix
Western Digital introduces 26TB hard drive for NAS
ViewSonic ColorPro VP2788-5K monitor planned as an alternative to Apple Studio Display
Kensington releases trackball mouse
Counter-Strike 2 sets online record with 1.825 million players
RCS messages on Android and iOS will receive end-to-end encryption
Porsche eBike Sport 2025 has a range of 175 km and costs USD 11k
Valve: Players spent 330 million hours on Steam Deck in 2024
ChatGPT can be default assistant on Android