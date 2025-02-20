GTA V Online will get another major graphics update

Rockstar Games is preparing a major update for Grand Theft Auto V on PC, which will improve the technical aspects of the game and add support for modern technologies.

The main changes in GTA 5 will be enhanced ray tracing effects, improved performance on SSDs, support for AMD FSR 1, FSR 3 and Nvidia DLSS 3 scaling technologies, as well as higher frame rates and improved sound with Dolby Atmos.

The system requirements of the updated version will increase, but remain moderate: the minimum configuration includes an Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD FX-9590 and a GeForce GTX 1630 or Radeon RX 6400 graphics card, and the recommended one is a Core i5-9600K3 6600 XT.

The update will be available for free to all owners of the game from March 4.

Rockstar Games previously confirmed that updates from the version of Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced, released almost three years ago for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles, will also be available on PC. This version brought improved graphics, downloadable levels, and other features that were previously only available on consoles.

While the full list of innovations for PC has not yet been announced, it is expected that the main improvements from the consoles will be carried over. Possible features include ray tracing for more realistic rendering, increased traffic density and number of NPCs, improved textures and special effects, support for 3D sound, HDR, and the addition of wildlife. Download speeds and character switching on PC, as on consoles, will depend on the type of storage.

