Gripen E fighter tested in AI-human combat21.06.25
Saab, together with German AI company Helsing, has conducted three combat test flights of the Gripen E fighter jet, which is controlled by artificial intelligence. This is the first recorded case of an AI-guided combat aircraft platform conducting training air combat beyond visual contact, and in civilian airspace.
The AI system, called Centaur, was integrated into a production fighter aircraft without modifying its design or removing critical components from certification. The project is part of the Swedish national defense program “Future Fighter Concept”, which is funded by the Swedish Defense Material Agency (FMV).
How it was
From 28 May to 3 June 2025, a Gripen E piloted by Centaur flew three sorties, including one dogfight against a manned Gripen D. In the first two sorties, the AI controlled the maneuvers and issued fire commands. The third sortie involved a real-world combat mission with variable conditions—different speeds, approach angles, distances, and even with control channels turned off in some scenarios—to test the AI’s robustness.
The Centaur system operated completely autonomously, relying on standard onboard sensors and control systems. The software was built directly into the aircraft’s avionics without the use of external computing units, which allowed for a faster testing and update cycle.
What the Centaur AI can do
The AI was trained over 500,000 hours of simulated flight, equivalent to 50 years of flight experience. During the training, Centaur not only reproduced standard combat scenarios, but also independently developed atypical combat tactics. The algorithms were optimized for high-intensity air combat with a priority on adaptability, maneuver accuracy and real-time threat management.
During the tests, Centaur used creative tactical techniques, including simulated missile launches. According to Markus Wandt, Saab’s Chief Innovation Officer, the system operated within operational limits, without losing contact and demonstrating “predictable behavior against a backdrop of complex decisions.”
Following the test results, Saab and Helsing continue to analyze data to improve Centaur’s behavior in future missions. Additional flights are planned for the second half of 2025. Although the timing of introduction into the military has not been announced, Saab’s approach — integrating AI into existing platforms without creating new aircraft — could significantly accelerate the application of such technologies in real combat aircraft.
