Google will make it easier to transfer data to a new device27.11.24
Google has announced a new feature for Android devices called Restore Credentials, designed to simplify the process of switching to a new smartphone. Now users do not need to manually sign in to each app after changing devices. When you sign in to an app, the phone creates a recovery key that confirms your identity. This key is encrypted and stored locally, and when cloud backup is enabled, it is synchronized with your Google account.
When a user gets a new device, data and recovery keys are automatically downloaded from the cloud. This allows apps to find their keys and automatically sign in to accounts, providing access to all personal data without having to re-enter passwords. However, for this feature to work, app and game developers must implement support for recovery keys in their products.
Additionally, Google has introduced the ability to start the data recovery process from the cloud at any time through the Android Switch app, giving users greater flexibility in managing their data. This feature will be especially useful for those who regularly update their devices.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet has a large 14.6” screen, a top-of-the-line Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor, and an S Pen stylus. Let’s try to figure out what this device is for.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Google will make it easier to transfer data to a new device Google update
Google has announced a new feature for Android devices called Restore Credentials, designed to simplify the process of switching to a new smartphone
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro costs 80 euros in Europe smart watches Xiaomi
The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro device supports 5 ATM water resistance and provides up to 21 days of battery life in economy mode.
Google will make it easier to transfer data to a new device
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro costs 80 euros in Europe
Baseus MC1 headphones have 360° sound technology, a triple magnetic diaphragm and 40 hours of battery life
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite lets you play Cyberpunk 2077 on your smartphone at 60 fps
Samsung will be the exclusive supplier of GDDR7 memory for GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards
Google Drive is now adapted for Windows on PCs with ARM processors
The seven-seat SUV Hyundai Ioniq 9 received an electric motor and a range of up to 620 km
Android 16 will allow to stream audio via Bluetooth without pairing