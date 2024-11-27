Google will make it easier to transfer data to a new device

Google has announced a new feature for Android devices called Restore Credentials, designed to simplify the process of switching to a new smartphone. Now users do not need to manually sign in to each app after changing devices. When you sign in to an app, the phone creates a recovery key that confirms your identity. This key is encrypted and stored locally, and when cloud backup is enabled, it is synchronized with your Google account.

When a user gets a new device, data and recovery keys are automatically downloaded from the cloud. This allows apps to find their keys and automatically sign in to accounts, providing access to all personal data without having to re-enter passwords. However, for this feature to work, app and game developers must implement support for recovery keys in their products.

Additionally, Google has introduced the ability to start the data recovery process from the cloud at any time through the Android Switch app, giving users greater flexibility in managing their data. This feature will be especially useful for those who regularly update their devices.