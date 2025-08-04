Google will keep some goo.gl links – only inactive will be disabled04.08.25
Google has changed its decision to completely disable the goo.gl short link service. Instead of completely blocking, from August 25, 2025, the company will only deactivate those links that have not been used since the end of 2024. The rest will continue to work.
This was reported in the official Google blog. According to the company, more than 99% of links with the goo.gl domain have not received clicks in recent months. Initially, it was planned to close the entire service, but after complaints from users who still find such links in videos, articles and documentation, Google revised its decision.
Which links will be disabled
Only those short URLs that have already been marked with warnings and have not been used for a long time will be disabled. From August 25, they will begin to return a 404 error or will stop opening completely.
For those who still use goo.gl links, it is recommended to check them. If a warning appears when you click on them, the link should be replaced. Alternatively, you can use Bitly, TinyURL and other relevant services.
Broken links can damage access to content in blogs, social networks, documents and presentations. This can also negatively affect SEO, especially if the traffic comes from other people’s publications where goo.gl was used.
