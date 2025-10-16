Google will allow to hide ads in search

Google has started rolling out an update that allows you to hide ad units in search results. Now all sponsored links are displayed in one grouped block with a clear label, rather than mixed in with organic results.

A new button has appeared under the ad unit – “Hide sponsored results”. By clicking it, the user can collapse the entire section and temporarily remove ads from the page. However, the function is not permanent – after performing a new query, the ad unit will reappear.

Previously, Google marked each ad link separately, which made the search page look overloaded. Now the company has decided to combine paid results into one block with a common label that remains visible when scrolling. According to the developers, this should make the interface cleaner and easier to navigate, although ads still occupy the top of the page, and to get to regular results, you will have to scroll down.

The update is rolling out globally on both desktop and mobile. After clicking the “Hide” button, the page automatically returns to the top, revealing the first organic results.

While advertising hasn’t gone away—it remains Google’s primary source of revenue—users have minimal control over how their search page looks.