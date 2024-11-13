Google Vids is a new application for creating videos with the help of AI13.11.24
Google has introduced a new video creation app called Google Vids that uses artificial intelligence to simplify the content creation process. First announced in April 2024, this app is now available to users of some versions of Google Workspace.
Google Vids are targeted for use in various fields such as customer service, training, marketing, and project management. The app can be used to create training videos, project reports and employee updates.
The app gives users access to a variety of templates and a Help Me Create feature that generates scenarios using AI. You can also add a voiceover by choosing one of the pre-installed AI voices or by recording your own.
To use the full features of Google Vids, you need a subscription to one of the versions of Google Workspace, such as Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials and Education Plus.
The distribution of the program began on November 7, 2024 and will last for about two weeks.
