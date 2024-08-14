Google shut down AdSense in russia. No monetization of YouTube and websites14.08.24
Large-scale technological import substitution continues in Russia, sometimes taking on a forced nature. Recently, Russian authorities decided to block YouTube in the country. Google has decided to block access to its contextual advertising service AdSense for users from Russia.
According to reports, Russian AdSense users have begun receiving mass notifications from the service administration that their accounts will be deactivated. This decision applies to all AdSense accounts that indicate Russia as the country of residence. After deactivation, such accounts will not be able to receive income from monetization on YouTube and other platforms associated with AdSense.
For Russian AdSense account owners, this means that they will no longer be able to earn money from advertising through this service. Although they will be able to receive payments for funds earned during July, further income will not be accrued. It is impossible to change the country in the AdSense settings, which makes the situation hopeless for Russian users.
This spring, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced an all-time revenue record in the first quarter of 2024, earning $80.5 billion. So if you noticed an increase in the number of ads in YouTube videos and more intrusive Google contextual advertising banners on websites, you are not imagining things.
The main sources of revenue were the search, YouTube, and cloud services segments, which showed significant growth during this period. Revenue from advertising on YouTube increased by 21%, reaching $8.09 billion, while revenue from Google cloud services exceeded $9.57 billion.
And Alphabet’s market capitalization exceeded $2 trillion for the first time following the trading results. Before it, only four companies had crossed the $2 trillion threshold: Apple, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, and NVIDIA. The growth of Alphabet’s quotes was the largest one-day jump since July 2015.
Alphabet shares rose by 14% after the report was published, which indicates the market’s confidence in the company’s high growth trajectory. The corporation also announced its plans to pay dividends of 20 cents per share and will spend $70 billion to buy back its own shares.
