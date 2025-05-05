Google Play has halved the number of apps in a year05.05.25
Google continues a large-scale cleaning of the Google Play app store, focusing on removing malicious or low-quality applications. According to TechCrunch, citing Appfigures analytics, since the beginning of 2024, the number of available applications has decreased from 3.4 million to 1.8 million – by 47%.
At the same time, the number of applications in the Apple App Store has increased slightly – from 1.6 million to 1.64 million.
Active filtering of applications in Google Play began with the introduction of a new policy in July 2024. According to it, the company increased quality requirements: applications that do not work correctly or do not have essential functionality are removed from the store. After August 31, a gradual removal of such applications began, including those that offer minimal functionality, for example, only changing the wallpaper.
Google also confirmed that it uses artificial intelligence to detect potential threats. According to official information, the company has prevented the publication of more than 2.36 million non-policy-compliant apps, and has also blocked 158,000 developer accounts that attempted to publish malicious software.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
The new device from Ajax Systems is a representative of today’s popular “smart” doorbells. But like all the company’s devices, Ajax DoorBell has received a number of features that favorably distinguish it from others and at the same time make it an important element of the security system.
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
Google Play has halved the number of apps in a year applications Google
At the same time, the number of apps in the Apple App Store increased slightly – from 1.6 million to 1.64 million.
Colin McRae Rally and DiRT – goodbye! Codemasters will not continue developing new racing simulators business development games
British studio Codemasters, known for the Colin McRae Rally and DiRT series, has announced the cessation of development of new rally simulators.
Google Play has halved the number of apps in a year
Colin McRae Rally and DiRT – goodbye! Codemasters will not continue developing new racing simulators
Asus VivoWatch 6 Aero is equipped with ECG sensors
Ukrainian Magura V7 naval drone destroy two russian Su-30 fighters
Skype will no longer work from today
Apple lost the Epic Games lawsuit. Publishers will not pay a commission for the first million dollars
Boox Mira Pro Color – first monitor with color E-Ink screen
Chinese drones will able to detect submarines
Citroen Ami Buggy released in a lightweight body version
New Acer’s 4K gaming monitors support 600Hz
Ukrainian-language Twitch sets record for number of views