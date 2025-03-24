Google Pixel 9a smartphone was unveiled earlier due to a leaks. Price – $500, sales start in April

Google decided not to wait for the official announcement and introduced the new Pixel 9a, despite the fact that the smartphone will go on sale only in April. The device has retained the general style of the Pixel 9 line, but is distinguished by the absence of a pronounced camera protrusion. The body is made in a flat design, the back panel also remains flat. Unlike its predecessor, the Pixel 8a, the new smartphone has received protection against dust and water according to the IP68 standard.

The Pixel 9a is equipped with a 6.3-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 2424×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen brightness reaches 1800 nits in HDR mode and 2700 nits at peak value. The display has a built-in optical fingerprint scanner.

The Google Tensor G4 processor is responsible for performance, combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The smartphone received a redesigned camera system. The main 64-MP sensor was replaced by a 48-MP one with optical stabilization and Quad PD Dual Pixel AF autofocus. The camera supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. The 13-MP ultra-wide-angle module is limited to 4K shooting at 30 frames per second. The A series first introduced Macro Focus functions for close-up shooting and support for astrophotography.

The battery capacity has been increased to 5100 mAh, and the battery life is claimed to be 30 hours. It supports 33W wired charging and 7.5W Qi wireless charging. The Pixel 9a comes pre-installed with Android 15 and a seven-year update cycle.

The smartphone will be available in four colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony. However, not all options will appear in all regions. The cost of the Pixel 9a will be $499, which is $100 cheaper than the iPhone 16e. The release delay is due to quality checks on components found in a small number of devices, which Google confirmed to some technical publications.