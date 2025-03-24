Google Pixel 9a smartphone was unveiled earlier due to a leaks. Price – $500, sales start in April24.03.25
Google decided not to wait for the official announcement and introduced the new Pixel 9a, despite the fact that the smartphone will go on sale only in April. The device has retained the general style of the Pixel 9 line, but is distinguished by the absence of a pronounced camera protrusion. The body is made in a flat design, the back panel also remains flat. Unlike its predecessor, the Pixel 8a, the new smartphone has received protection against dust and water according to the IP68 standard.
The Pixel 9a is equipped with a 6.3-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 2424×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen brightness reaches 1800 nits in HDR mode and 2700 nits at peak value. The display has a built-in optical fingerprint scanner.
The Google Tensor G4 processor is responsible for performance, combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The smartphone received a redesigned camera system. The main 64-MP sensor was replaced by a 48-MP one with optical stabilization and Quad PD Dual Pixel AF autofocus. The camera supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. The 13-MP ultra-wide-angle module is limited to 4K shooting at 30 frames per second. The A series first introduced Macro Focus functions for close-up shooting and support for astrophotography.
The battery capacity has been increased to 5100 mAh, and the battery life is claimed to be 30 hours. It supports 33W wired charging and 7.5W Qi wireless charging. The Pixel 9a comes pre-installed with Android 15 and a seven-year update cycle.
The smartphone will be available in four colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony. However, not all options will appear in all regions. The cost of the Pixel 9a will be $499, which is $100 cheaper than the iPhone 16e. The release delay is due to quality checks on components found in a small number of devices, which Google confirmed to some technical publications.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Let’s talk about another interesting microphone for recording podcasts and vlogging. Ugreen CM769 is a budget model, let’s see how it copes with recording voice and sounds.
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Google Pixel 9a smartphone was unveiled earlier due to a leaks. Price – $500, sales start in April Google smartphone
Google decided not to wait for an official announcement and introduced the new Pixel 9a, despite the fact that the smartphone will only go on sale in April.
Windows 11 will get an on-screen keyboard with typing using an Xbox controller controller update Windows Xbox
The updated Windows 11 keyboard supports a number of shortcuts familiar to Xbox owners.
Google Pixel 9a smartphone was unveiled earlier due to a leaks. Price – $500, sales start in April
Top Gear and Grand Tour hosts will film new car show
Xiaomi sold 200,000 electric car SU7 less than for year
Huawei introduced the Pura X, a compact smartphone with a 16:10 screen aspect ratio
Xbox 360 turns out easy to hack with USB flash drive
Tesla Autopilot can’t see painted roads and children in fog due to use of cameras without lidar
Asus: ROG Elite Rewards program available in Ukraine
Letsplays and video bloggers are hurting game sales
Telegram already has over 1 billion registered users