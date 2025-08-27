Google Photos will get voice control for the photo editor

Google has introduced a new feature for Google Photos – the ability to talk to edit photos using artificial intelligence.

Now users do not need to manually select tools or adjust settings. It is enough to describe the desired changes in plain language – text or voice, and AI will automatically apply them. The function is based on Google Gemini.

Among the examples given by Google: “remove cars in the background”, “restore old photo”, “remove glare and correct colors”. There is also a universal command “Make it better”. After each editing step, you can refine the result and adjust it to your preferences.

The possibilities are not limited to correcting lighting or removing objects – artificial intelligence is also able to perform creative tasks: change the background, add decorative elements such as a hat or glasses to a person in the frame and much more.

The feature will be available first to Pixel 10 owners in the US. Google Photos and the camera app are also adding support for the C2PA Content Credentials standard, which will allow you to see information about the origin of a photo and changes made. This option will first appear on Pixel 10, and then on Android and iOS devices in the coming weeks.

Google Photos has previously started introducing AI-based features that allow you to better organize and categorize photos in your gallery.

One feature, Photo Stacks, will combine similar photos into stacks and select the best photo from them. This will simplify browsing your gallery by removing duplicates and similar frames from the general stream.

Another feature uses AI to recognize screenshots, documents, and other useful photos. They can be organized into separate albums and reminders can be set, for example, a screenshot of an event ticket with a QR code that will be needed for entry.