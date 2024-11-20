Google named the most popular types of fraud on the Internet20.11.24
With the growth of Internet activity, the scale and complexity of online fraud continues to increase. According to data, about 80% of Ukrainians encounter various types of online fraud every year. The Google Trust Team & Safety has identified the five most common schemes that are actively used by criminals.
Fake campaigns using images of famous people
Fraudsters create fake images of celebrities using artificial intelligence technologies, using them to promote fake promotions, sweepstakes or malware. Such fakes are especially popular for attracting the attention of users through social networks and advertising platforms.
Cryptocurrency investment schemes
Cryptocurrency scams continue to gain popularity. Users are offered incredibly favorable investment terms, often backed up by fake testimonials from “famous” people. The purpose of such schemes is to extort money from victims under the guise of legitimate deals.
Cloning of sites and programs
Creating fake copies of banking websites or apps is another common tactic. Victims are prompted to go to fake resources or download malware, which allows attackers to steal personal data and access to bank accounts.
Content hiding (cloaking)
This technique involves masking the actual content of the page. For Google moderators, fraudsters show “safe” content, and for users fake pages that often imitate well-known brands. Such sites can convince the presence of viruses on the device, offering to contact fake technical support.
Exploitation of major events
Fraudsters use current events, such as elections, sporting events or crisis situations, to create persuasive campaigns. With the help of artificial intelligence, they quickly adapt their schemes, advertising fake goods and services.
Google is actively developing anti-fraud tools. Among the new solutions is the Scam Detection function, which analyzes conversation patterns in real time and warns users about a possible threat. The company is also testing the Shielded Email function for Gmail, which will strengthen protection against fraudulent messages.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606): new wave
The new Asus Zenbook S 16 laptop is made in an unusual metal case, built on the basis of a fresh AMD platform adapted for AI, and has excellent autonomy. Let’s talk about this premium laptop in more detail
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606): new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Google named the most popular types of fraud on the InternetGoogle internet Security
According to data, about 80% of Ukrainians encounter various types of online fraud every year. The Google Trust & Safety team identified the five most common schemes that are actively used by attackers.
Casio has released a watch with calculator functions in the style of the first Casio Mini modelCasio
The history of the new version echoes the success of the original Casio Mini calculator, which in 1972 sold more than a million copies in the first 10 months of sales.