Google named the most popular types of fraud on the Internet

With the growth of Internet activity, the scale and complexity of online fraud continues to increase. According to data, about 80% of Ukrainians encounter various types of online fraud every year. The Google Trust Team & Safety has identified the five most common schemes that are actively used by criminals.

Fake campaigns using images of famous people

Fraudsters create fake images of celebrities using artificial intelligence technologies, using them to promote fake promotions, sweepstakes or malware. Such fakes are especially popular for attracting the attention of users through social networks and advertising platforms.

Cryptocurrency investment schemes

Cryptocurrency scams continue to gain popularity. Users are offered incredibly favorable investment terms, often backed up by fake testimonials from “famous” people. The purpose of such schemes is to extort money from victims under the guise of legitimate deals.

Cloning of sites and programs

Creating fake copies of banking websites or apps is another common tactic. Victims are prompted to go to fake resources or download malware, which allows attackers to steal personal data and access to bank accounts.

Content hiding (cloaking)

This technique involves masking the actual content of the page. For Google moderators, fraudsters show “safe” content, and for users fake pages that often imitate well-known brands. Such sites can convince the presence of viruses on the device, offering to contact fake technical support.

Exploitation of major events

Fraudsters use current events, such as elections, sporting events or crisis situations, to create persuasive campaigns. With the help of artificial intelligence, they quickly adapt their schemes, advertising fake goods and services.

Google is actively developing anti-fraud tools. Among the new solutions is the Scam Detection function, which analyzes conversation patterns in real time and warns users about a possible threat. The company is also testing the Shielded Email function for Gmail, which will strengthen protection against fraudulent messages.