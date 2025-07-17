Google is merging Android and ChromeOS operating systems17.07.25
Google has for the first time openly announced its intention to merge its two operating systems – Android and ChromeOS. The confirmation came from the president of the Android ecosystem, Samir Samat, in an interview with TechRadar.
During a conversation about the user experience with Apple technology, Samat noted that the company “is going to combine ChromeOS and Android into a single platform” and is currently studying how people use laptops. Then the interview switched to other topics: Android 16, Gemini II model and smart glasses, so there were no clarifications about the future of the OS. The timing, technical architecture and degree of backward compatibility remain unknown.
The industry has been discussing the possible convergence of the two systems for several years. Google has already tested Android desktop mode, promoted Chromebooks on ARM processors and adapted mobile applications for large screens. The new move is apparently aimed at improving the performance of Android applications in windowed mode, expanding peripheral support, and creating a more cohesive ecosystem for smartphones, tablets, and laptops.
The main open question is the future of current Chromebooks. It is unclear what the transition process will be like for users, whether the ten-year support for updates characteristic of ChromeOS will be preserved, and how possible changes will affect the corporate sector, primarily schools, where Chromebooks are especially widespread.
Given the growing interest in ARM laptops, the updated Pixel line, and Google’s emphasis on AI, an attempt to restart the mobile platform seems logical. ChromeOS is still limited in working with applications, and Android is not always comfortable on large displays. Combining the two branches could partially solve both problems, although there are no specific details yet – so you should not expect major changes in the near future.
