Google has removed the ability to search for the selected object in the image

A recent update to the Google app removed the Google Lens shortcut from the Circle to Search feature, which allowed users to quickly activate Lens with minimal steps. Now, users must use other methods to access Lens, such as adding a shortcut to the home screen or installing a separate Google Lens app.

It is unclear at this time if this change was intentional or if it is a bug that will be fixed in the future. The update is already rolling out to many devices, including Pixel smartphones, where a dedicated Google Lens shortcut on the home screen helps mitigate the effects of the change. However, for other users for whom Circle to Search provided the fastest way to activate Lens, this may cause inconvenience.

Even the beta version of the Google app is missing the old Lens shortcut, and it’s likely that this change will be fully implemented in both the stable and beta versions of the app after the server update.



Earlier we wrote that Google is testing a new site verification feature in the search engine to help users avoid landing on fake or fraudulent sites. Users began to notice checkmarks next to the names of verified companies in search results. When hovering over such a tick, a message appears: “This marking indicates that this business is exactly what it claims to be.”

The approach is similar to Gmail’s Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) feature, where verified companies get a tick next to the sender’s name.