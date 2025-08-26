Google enabl AI in search for 180 countries, including Ukraine

Google has announced a major expansion of AI Mode – it is now available in 180 countries, including Ukraine. However, for now, the service works only in English, and support for other languages ​​will appear later.

AI search mode is built directly into Google Search and allows you to ask more complex questions to get deeper and more detailed answers. In addition, the company has added new agents and personalization tools. Previously, the mode was only available in the US, UK and India.

Among the new features is restaurant booking directly through Search. The user can specify the cuisine, location and time, and AI will select the appropriate options in real time. In the future, it is planned to expand the function to search for services and tickets.

Separately, Google has launched an experimental program Agentic capabilities in AI Mode for Google AI Ultra subscribers (costing $ 249.99 per year). Participants receive more personalized results, including in the field of public catering, and can customize recommendations in their account.

Another new feature is the “Share” feature, which allows you to send information you find to other users and discuss it together. This can be useful when planning trips, parties, or other events.