Google Chrome will use artificial intelligence to automate usage   

Google Chrome will use artificial intelligence to automate usage02.02.26
Google has released one of the most extensive updates to the Chrome browser in recent years. The key change was the deep integration of the Gemini 3 AI model, which actually turns the browser into a full-fledged digital assistant. The update is already available for Windows, macOS, and Chromebook Plus users.
Permanent Sidebar with Gemini
Chrome has a new sidebar in which Gemini works in parallel with an open tab. Users can compare products, read reviews, plan trips, or gather information without switching between windows. With the user’s consent, Gemini analyzes the context of open pages, helps to perform tasks faster, and responds to requests in the same way as in a separate AI assistant interface.
Nano Banana – AI image editor in the browser
Another innovation is the built-in generative tool Nano Banana. This allows you to edit and transform images directly in Chrome using text commands. According to Google, users can change the style and color of objects, create infographics, and adapt visual content without using third-party programs.
Auto Browse to automate actions
The Auto Browse feature opens up the possibility of automating complex complex scenarios. AI can independently perform tasks such as booking flights, filling out forms, managing subscriptions, or selecting products within a given budget. This feature is available only to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.
Integration with the Google ecosystem
Gemini in Chrome has received tight integration with key Google services, including Gmail, Calendar, YouTube, Maps, Google Shopping, and Google Flights. This allows you to find the right emails, check calendar events, plan routes, and analyze prices and reviews without leaving the browser.
Chrome as an AI assistant
With this update, Google is effectively catching up with competitors who are already actively implementing AI in browsers – from Atlas and Comet to Edge and Opera. As a result, Chrome is gradually moving beyond the boundaries of a regular web browsing tool and turning into a universal AI assistant capable of taking on a significant part of the digital routine.
