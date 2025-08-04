Google Chrome will show AI-generated store reviews

The Google Chrome browser will soon receive a new AI-powered feature that will automatically generate summary reviews of online stores. This was reported in the company’s official blog.

The goal of the innovation is to improve the safety and convenience of online shopping. AI algorithms will analyze data from Google Shopping and other popular shopping sites to show an overall rating on a five-point scale, as well as key points that buyers point out.

The new feature will only be available in the US and, for now, exclusively in the web version of Chrome. Google has not announced when it will appear on mobile devices or in other countries. Users with the feature activated will see a new icon next to the address bar.

The summary will show information about the quality of service, delivery speed, prices, return policies, and other parameters. This should help you quickly assess the reliability of the store before making a purchase.

In addition, Google announced an update to the built-in password manager in Chrome — the browser will be able to automatically change weak or compromised passwords. This was announced at the Google I/O conference.

At the moment, Chrome already notifies users about weak passwords, but changing them remains the user’s responsibility. The innovation is intended to simplify the process: if the browser detects a vulnerable password, it will offer to replace it, generate a strong version and independently update it on a supported site.