Google AI Plus subscription now available in Ukraine26.09.25
Google has launched a new subscription plan in Ukraine – AI Plus. It offers expanded access to artificial intelligence tools, Gemini integration into work services, and additional cloud storage.
The Google AI Plus plan includes:
- increased limits for the Nano Banana image creation and editing model in the Gemini app;
- more options for using the Veo 3 Fast video generator in both Gemini and Whisk and Flow tools;
- Gemini integration directly into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and other Google apps;
- 200 GB of cloud storage for Photos, Drive, and Gmail;
- the ability to share a subscription with family members (up to five people).
The cost of a subscription in Ukraine is 224.99 UAH. per month. New users can apply for it with a 50% discount – 114.99 UAH per month for the first six months.
Earlier, Google announced the start of integration of the Gemini AI assistant into the Chrome browser after several months of testing. As the company reported, the update is gradually rolling out to users on Windows, macOS and mobile devices. So far, the functions are available only in the US, but should appear in other countries in the future.
Gemini in Chrome will be able to explain complex materials on web pages or briefly outline their content. The assistant also received deeper integration with Google services, such as Calendar, YouTube and Maps. For example, it can automatically create calendar events or generate timecodes for long YouTube videos to make it easier to navigate.
In the coming months, Google plans to expand Gemini’s capabilities by adding so-called agent functions — tasks that can be performed on behalf of the user. The company says this could be used for things like regular shopping.
