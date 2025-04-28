Google abandoned Samsung chips due to overheating28.04.25
Google has changed its plans to use Samsung’s HBM3E chips for its AI servers and, according to the latest data, has switched to products from another manufacturer – most likely Micron. The decisions are related to technical difficulties encountered by the South Korean company.
The main reason is called problems with heat dissipation – a key aspect for obtaining certification from NVIDIA, one of the leading players in the field of AI accelerators. While SK Hynix has already achieved certification and is successfully increasing sales of HBM3E, Samsung is still trying to eliminate the shortcomings. Despite the design changes in its chips, the company could not pass the inspection by NVIDIA.
The company itself has also spoken about the problems with Samsung’s HBM products: at a recent meeting with shareholders, representatives acknowledged technical difficulties and announced the shift of focus to the development of HBM4 – the next generation of chips. However, it remains unclear whether Samsung will be able to regain its leadership in a market where competitors have already broken through.
Samsung has introduced its new ultra-wideband (UWB) chip for cars, the Exynos Auto UA200.
The Exynos Auto UA200 chip provides high-precision distance measurement of up to one centimeter, and also offers advanced security features. When used in a vehicle key, it can accurately determine the owner’s location in relation to the car.
The Exynos Auto UA200 can interact with radar systems, allowing it to monitor the driver’s breathing and ensure the operation of the child presence detection system (CPD). This technology will become mandatory in European countries from 2025. To protect the temporal data of the signal, Scrambled Timestamp Sequence (STS) technology is used, which provides additional encryption.
The chip includes a tri-core Cortex-M33 microcontroller, a radio frequency module, a base unit, a power-efficient management unit (PMU), and built-in NVM memory. The amount of RAM is 416 KB, and the built-in eFlash flash memory is 2 MB.
The Exynos Auto UA200 is currently undergoing testing, and mass release is planned for the near future.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Google abandoned Samsung chips due to overheating Google Samsung
Google has changed plans to use Samsung’s HBM3E chips for its AI servers and, according to the latest data, has switched to products from another manufacturer
Meta will try to reduce the amount of spam in the Facebook feed Facebook social media
In response to a growing number of complaints, Facebook announced its intention to limit the reach of posts from authors who abuse long
Google abandoned Samsung chips due to overheating
Meta will try to reduce the amount of spam in the Facebook feed
Razer Pro Click V2 is the company’s first vertical mouse
Figment – an ascetic console with an E Ink screen for text games
Subaru has developed an external airbag for hit-and-run cyclists
It turned out that the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5080 thermal gel can leak when the video card is installed vertically (updated)
Instagram Edits — new video editing app by Meta
Sony PlayStation 5 rentals unexpectedly popular in Japan
OpenAI will buy Chrome browser if Google is forced to sell it
Intel will cut more than 20,000 job positions
US raises tariffs on solar panels from Asia to 3,521%
Reserve+ application will warn about the “wanted” status
Harley-Davidson to produce LiveWire electric motorcycles for police