Google: 87% of game developers use artificial intelligence

87% of video game developers today use artificial intelligence tools, including agents, to automate processes and speed up task completion. This is evidenced by a study by Google Cloud, conducted in conjunction with The Harris Poll and published by Reuters.

The survey included 615 professionals from the United States, South Korea, Sweden, Finland and Norway, and the study itself was conducted from late June to early July 2025. Most respondents noted that AI takes over routine operations and allows them to focus on more creative work. About 44% of developers use agents to optimize content and quickly process text, code, audio, video and voice.

At the same time, 94% of participants expect that in the long term the use of artificial intelligence will reduce development costs, but almost a quarter of those surveyed admitted that they cannot yet clearly measure the return on investment in AI. An additional problem remains the high costs of implementing new technologies in an industry where the cost of game production is increasing every year.

64% of developers expressed concern about copyright and licensing issues of data used to train large language models, which has already caused legal disputes, including with the participation of Meta.

Another factor of concern is related to employment risks: in 2024 alone, the gaming industry lost more than 14 thousand employees, and there are fears that in 2025 this figure will be even higher.