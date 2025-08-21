Google: 87% of game developers use artificial intelligence21.08.25
87% of video game developers today use artificial intelligence tools, including agents, to automate processes and speed up task completion. This is evidenced by a study by Google Cloud, conducted in conjunction with The Harris Poll and published by Reuters.
The survey included 615 professionals from the United States, South Korea, Sweden, Finland and Norway, and the study itself was conducted from late June to early July 2025. Most respondents noted that AI takes over routine operations and allows them to focus on more creative work. About 44% of developers use agents to optimize content and quickly process text, code, audio, video and voice.
At the same time, 94% of participants expect that in the long term the use of artificial intelligence will reduce development costs, but almost a quarter of those surveyed admitted that they cannot yet clearly measure the return on investment in AI. An additional problem remains the high costs of implementing new technologies in an industry where the cost of game production is increasing every year.
64% of developers expressed concern about copyright and licensing issues of data used to train large language models, which has already caused legal disputes, including with the participation of Meta.
Another factor of concern is related to employment risks: in 2024 alone, the gaming industry lost more than 14 thousand employees, and there are fears that in 2025 this figure will be even higher.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
The new ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWН is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. Let’s see what the model has to offer in the new generation
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Google: 87% of game developers use artificial intelligence development games Google research
At the same time, 94% of participants expect that in the long term, the use of artificial intelligence will reduce costs
Redmi 15 5G have 7000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Redmi smartphone Xiaomi
The Redmi 15 5G smartphone is equipped with a 6.9-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a sensor response rate of 288 Hz, brightness up to 850 nits
Google: 87% of game developers use artificial intelligence
Redmi 15 5G have 7000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
Game reviews on Steam are now grouped by language
Windows Dark Mode finally gets dark dialog boxes
Lucid Gravity X – an electric SUV concept with a range of 724 km and sports car dynamics
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE – cheaper version of flagship headphones
Grammarly launches 8 new AI assistants
Donald Trump wants to raise chip import tariffs to 300%
Toyota Prius PHEV on ethanol reduces CO₂ emissions by up to 90%
Samsung Odyssey G6 – 500Hz OLED gaming monitor
Xiaomi has released toothbrush with artificial intelligence
The social network Threads already has 400 million active users