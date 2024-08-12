God of War Ragnarök system requirements for PC are the follow12.08.24
Sony and Santa Monica Studio have announced the system requirements for the upcoming PC version of God of War Ragnarök, which will be released on September 19, 2024. The game, which is already available for pre-order on Steam and Epic Games Store, will cost Ukrainian gamers 1,699 hryvnias for the standard edition.
To run God of War Ragnarök on minimum graphics settings in 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second, you will need a computer with a Core i5-4670K or Ryzen 3 1200 processor and a GeForce GTX 1060 or Rade video card . However, to achieve smoother gameplay at medium settings at 1080p@60fps, the developers recommend using a Ryzen 5 3600 or Core i5-8600 processor in combination with a GeForce RTX 2060 Super or Radeon RX 5700 video card.
190 GB of free space on the solid-state drive is required to install the game. The PC version of God of War Ragnarök supports modern scaling technologies such as AMD FSR 3.1, Intel XeSS 1.3 and Nvidia DLSS 3.7, including frame generation.
It will be recalled that God of War Ragnarök was released on PlayStation 4/5 consoles in November 2022 and received high marks from both critics and players. On Metacritic, the game has a rating of 94 out of 100 with a User Score of 8.1. In December 2023, the game received an add-on called Valhalla.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
The Baseus brand remains popular and still offers quality devices. Let’s check this on the example of two portable batteries of medium capacity
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
God of War Ragnarök system requirements for PC are the followgames hardware
God of War Ragnarök is already available for pre-order on Steam and Epic Games Store, it will cost Ukrainian gamers 1,699 hryvnias for the standard edition.
Doom: The Dark Age: first impressions at closed screeningDoom games
The game Doom: The Dark Ages will be released in 2025 on PC (Steam and Microsoft Store), Sony PS5, Xbox Series, and the game will immediately appear in Game Pass.