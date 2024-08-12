God of War Ragnarök system requirements for PC are the follow

Sony and Santa Monica Studio have announced the system requirements for the upcoming PC version of God of War Ragnarök, which will be released on September 19, 2024. The game, which is already available for pre-order on Steam and Epic Games Store, will cost Ukrainian gamers 1,699 hryvnias for the standard edition.

To run God of War Ragnarök on minimum graphics settings in 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second, you will need a computer with a Core i5-4670K or Ryzen 3 1200 processor and a GeForce GTX 1060 or Rade video card . However, to achieve smoother gameplay at medium settings at 1080p@60fps, the developers recommend using a Ryzen 5 3600 or Core i5-8600 processor in combination with a GeForce RTX 2060 Super or Radeon RX 5700 video card.

190 GB of free space on the solid-state drive is required to install the game. The PC version of God of War Ragnarök supports modern scaling technologies such as AMD FSR 3.1, Intel XeSS 1.3 and Nvidia DLSS 3.7, including frame generation.

It will be recalled that God of War Ragnarök was released on PlayStation 4/5 consoles in November 2022 and received high marks from both critics and players. On Metacritic, the game has a rating of 94 out of 100 with a User Score of 8.1. In December 2023, the game received an add-on called Valhalla.