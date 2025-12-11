Gigabyte has released a Scandinavian-style motherboard – with wood and eco-leather inserts   

Gigabyte has released a Scandinavian-style motherboard – with wood and eco-leather inserts11.12.25
Several electronics manufacturers have recently turned to natural materials in their designs, and Gigabyte has become one of the companies that decided to try this approach. The result is the X870E Aero X3D Wood motherboard, where decorative wooden elements are combined with standard PC components.
The company explains that it sought to move away from the usual “cold” technical look and make the device visually closer to the home interior. Therefore, the edges of the board, part of the VRM area and the M.2 radiator received wooden linings, and the storage slots were supplemented with leather tabs. This design looks unusual and quite noticeable against the background of other products on the market.
Characteristics of the Gigabyte X870E Aero X3D Wood motherboard
The Gigabyte X870E Aero X3D Wood is based on the AMD X870E chipset and is compatible with Ryzen 7000, 8000 and 9000 Series processors. The board offers two PCIe 5.0 slots for working with graphics cards and four M.2 PCIe 5.0/4.0 x4 slots for installing storage devices. For RAM, there are four DIMM slots that support DDR5 5200 and 4800 MT/s modules with a total capacity of up to 256 gigabytes. At current component prices, a fully equipped system based on this board will be a rather expensive project.
The configuration also includes two 5GbE LAN ports, a Wi-Fi 7 module and several heat dissipation solutions. Engineers used massive radiators and heat pipes, which, according to Gigabyte, allows you to increase cooling efficiency by about fourteen percent. The Wi-Fi module is pre-installed, which simplifies the initial setup of the system.
The company describes the X870E Aero X3D Wood as an example of how motherboards can combine functionality and decorativeness and fit into living spaces. Such experiments are becoming a noticeable trend, as cases with wooden inserts and accessories made of non-traditional materials are appearing more and more often. The cost of the new Gigabyte model has not yet been disclosed.
