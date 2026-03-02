Gigabyte GO27Q24 and GO27Q24A 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitors have gone on sale in Ukraine

Gigabyte has released the GO27Q24 and GO27Q24A, 27-inch QD-OLED monitors with a 2560×1440 resolution and a 0.03ms (GTG) response time. These monitors are aimed at gamers who value the difference between 144Hz and 240Hz more in the gameplay dynamics than in the specs.

Both models are built on a 26.5-inch QD-OLED panel from Samsung Display. The resolution is QHD (2560×1440), with a refresh rate of 240 Hz. VESA ClearMR 13000 certification and VRR support are claimed to reduce frame tearing at unstable frame rates.

Peak brightness in HDR reaches 400 nits (DisplayHDR True Black 400), and the contrast ratio is 1,500,000:1. Coverage is 99% DCI-P3, and the color depth is 10-bit (1.07 billion colors). These parameters make these models suitable not only for competitive gaming but also for graphics and video editing, where accurate color reproduction and deep blacks are essential.

Connectivity: HDMI limitations and DisplayPort priority

The interface set includes:

2× HDMI 2.0

1× DisplayPort 1.4 (HBR3)

USB Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode and Power Delivery up to 15W

3.5mm audio output

When using HDMI 2.0 for 1440p/240Hz mode, limitations may apply: DSC compression or switching to 8-bit mode may be required. For PCs without compromising on color and refresh rate, a DisplayPort 1.4 connection is recommended—there are no limitations.

OLED Protection

The monitors feature the AI ​​OLED Care system. This includes Pixel Shift, automatic dimming of static interface elements, and pixel load control—measures aimed at reducing the risk of burn-in.

Cooling is completely passive. It uses a graphene thermal film, a custom heatsink, and four-sided heat dissipation. The manufacturer offers a three-year warranty, including burn-in coverage.

Typical power consumption is approximately 32 W, with less than 0.5 W in idle mode.

Tools for Competitive Play

The GO27Q24 and GO27Q24A offer a range of features for shooters and fast-paced games:

Tactical Switch 2.0 — quickly switches between display profiles and emulates a smaller screen (e.g., 24 inches) to focus on the center of the screen.

— quickly switches between display profiles and emulates a smaller screen (e.g., 24 inches) to focus on the center of the screen. Black Equalizer 2.0 — illuminates dark areas without overexposing bright areas.

— illuminates dark areas without overexposing bright areas. Night Vision — additional contrast enhancement in dark scenes.

— additional contrast enhancement in dark scenes. Ultra Clear Technology (BFI) — black frame insertion to reduce motion blur.

Ergonomics and Design

The stand supports:

height adjustment — up to 130 mm

tilt — from -5° to +21°

swivel — ±15°

pivot — 90°

VESA mount 100×100 mm. Weight without stand: approximately 3.4 kg.

Both models offer a standard set of features for the 240Hz segment, but emphasize a QD-OLED panel and advanced picture adjustment tools—without active cooling and taking into account the burn-in risks inherent to OLED.