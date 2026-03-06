Gartner: Entry-level PC segment will disappear by 2028

The shortage of DRAM is starting to affect not only the prices of individual components, but also the structure of the entire personal computer market. According to analysts Gartner, reported by Wccftech, in 2026 PC shipments will decrease by 10.4%.

The rise in prices is already affecting laptops, video cards and smartphones. The cost of the minimum acceptable configurations for both office tasks and games is increasing. Against this background, the very concept of “budget assembly” is gradually losing relevance.

The $500 segment may disappear by 2028

The most noticeable changes are expected in the lower price range. These are PCs costing up to $500. According to the forecast, this segment will actually cease to exist by 2028.

Manufacturers have traditionally compensated for the increase in cost in order to maintain affordable models and retain a mass buyer. However, with the current dynamics of DRAM prices, the possibilities for such compensation are shrinking. The range from $500 to $1,000 will also be under pressure.

Gartner Senior Director of Analysis Ranjit Atwal notes that the sharp increase in memory prices deprives suppliers of the opportunity to absorb costs. As a result, the production of low-margin entry-level laptops becomes economically inexpedient.

Users will change computers less often

According to Gartner, consumers prefer to postpone updating their equipment. By the end of 2026, the average lifespan of a PC may increase by about 20%. Manufacturers, in turn, will be ready to reduce sales volumes in order to maintain profitability.

It is also noted that despite the partial stabilization of prices recently, a new round of growth is expected in the second quarter. The reason is the reduction in accumulated DRAM inventories.

Against the background of these forecasts, some analysts advise, if possible, to postpone the purchase of a computer for a year or more until the situation with memory supplies normalizes. At the same time, observers note that the budget segment is unlikely to disappear completely: it may shift to the secondary market, where demand for PCs and components will increase.