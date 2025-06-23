Garmin Venu X1 smartwatch features GPS and in-depth health monitoring

Garmin has officially announced the Venu X1 smartwatch. The new product features a compact 8 mm thick case made of titanium. The device weighs 40 g.

The Garmin Venu X1 is equipped with a 2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 448 × 486 pixels and support for Always-on mode. The screen is protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass. The case has a microphone and speaker for voice calls, as well as a bright LED flashlight.

The Venu X1 is equipped with a wide range of sensors: monitoring heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (Pulse Ox), stress level, breathing, sleep quality and overall “body energy” (Body Battery metric). The data is used to generate detailed reports on the user’s physical condition.

For sports, there are more than 100 training modes, as well as TopoActive topographic maps with CourseView, covering more than 43 thousand golf courses around the world.

Additional features include support for voice commands, voice assistants, 5ATM water resistance, 32 GB of built-in memory, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou and GLONASS modules. The smartphone search function and flexible interface customization are also implemented.

The start of sales is scheduled for June 18, 2025. The Garmin Venu X1 will be available in two colors – moss and black. The recommended price is $799.99.