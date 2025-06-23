Garmin Venu X1 smartwatch features GPS and in-depth health monitoring23.06.25
Garmin has officially announced the Venu X1 smartwatch. The new product features a compact 8 mm thick case made of titanium. The device weighs 40 g.
The Garmin Venu X1 is equipped with a 2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 448 × 486 pixels and support for Always-on mode. The screen is protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass. The case has a microphone and speaker for voice calls, as well as a bright LED flashlight.
The Venu X1 is equipped with a wide range of sensors: monitoring heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (Pulse Ox), stress level, breathing, sleep quality and overall “body energy” (Body Battery metric). The data is used to generate detailed reports on the user’s physical condition.
For sports, there are more than 100 training modes, as well as TopoActive topographic maps with CourseView, covering more than 43 thousand golf courses around the world.
Additional features include support for voice commands, voice assistants, 5ATM water resistance, 32 GB of built-in memory, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou and GLONASS modules. The smartphone search function and flexible interface customization are also implemented.
The start of sales is scheduled for June 18, 2025. The Garmin Venu X1 will be available in two colors – moss and black. The recommended price is $799.99.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
I like how it charges quickly, doesn’t get too hot, and it also makes me smile. This is probably what Ugreen employees had in mind when they were developing a new model of Gun Charger.
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Garmin Venu X1 smartwatch features GPS and in-depth health monitoring Garmin smart watches
Garmin Venu X1 is equipped with a 2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 448 × 486 pixels and support for Always-on mode
Anker recalls over a million power banks accumulator business
Anker announces recall of PowerCore 10000 portable batteries (model A1263)
Anker recalls over a million power banks
Indians released the Harrier.ev SUV with drift mode for $25,000
Gripen E fighter tested in AI-human combat
ASUS ProArt RTX 5080 rotated 90 degrees and equipped with SSD slot
3DMark is now available for macOS computers
Huawei is first on wearable devices market globally
PCI Express 7.0 specs already published
Apple releases haptic Formula 1 trailer for iPhone only
Street Fighter 6 game has been bought by more than 5 million players
Anbernic RG35XX Pro – $45 Game Boy clone
The Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL controller with vibration support is designed for tablets
64% of global internet traffic is generated by smartphones