Garmin Venu 4 watch gets LED flashlight and improved sleep monitoring22.09.25
Garmin has introduced the new Venu 4 smartwatch and a more compact version of the Venu 4S, raising the minimum price of the line to $549 – $100 more expensive than the previous Venu 3 model. The devices are available in two body sizes – 41 and 45 mm.
The main hardware innovation is the built-in LED flashlight on the top edge, which allows you to minimally illuminate the screen and at the same time illuminate the path in the dark without significant loss of charge. In smartwatch mode, autonomy is maintained up to 12 days, with active GPS – about 20 hours.
Sleep monitoring features now take into account the regularity of falling asleep over the week and record changes in heart rate, skin temperature and breathing since falling asleep. This data can help track stress levels or signs of malaise. In the updated Garmin Connect application, you can mark caffeine and alcohol consumption to assess their impact on nighttime heart rate and recovery.
The Garmin Fitness Coach system has appeared in the sports section. It forms daily personalized workouts for 25 types of activities, based on your exercise history, recovery speed and sleep quality.
After adding a mode for wheelchair users last year, the company is expanding accessibility features again. The Venu 4 can speak the time and health indicators directly from the dial, and also offers color filters for people with color vision impairments. Another innovation is a built-in ECG sensor, previously available only in the more expensive Fenix and Epix series.
Garmin is positioning the Venu 4 as its answer to the Apple Watch Series 11, emphasizing longer battery life, more workout scenarios, and additional features for people with disabilities.
Earlier this month, the company also released the flagship Fenix 8 Pro with a MicroLED display and support for inReach technology for LTE and satellite communication.
