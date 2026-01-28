Garmin tactix 8 Cerakote Edition – a smartwatch for military, firefighters and rescuers  

Garmin tactix 8 Cerakote Edition – a smartwatch for military, firefighters and rescuers28.01.26
Garmin has introduced the tactix 8 Cerakote Edition, an updated version of the flagship tactical smartwatch aimed at military personnel, rescuers and professionals working in high-risk environments. The key feature of the new model is the Cerakote ceramic-polymer coating. It is applied by spraying followed by baking and increases the resistance of the case to abrasion, corrosion and exposure to aggressive environments. The manufacturer notes that over time the coating acquires an individual texture, making each watch unique.
Design, display and autonomy
The watch has a 51 mm diameter case, a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, sapphire protective glass and a titanium bezel. For work in the dark, a built-in LED flashlight is provided. Autonomy in smartwatch mode reaches 29 days, which is a critically important parameter for long-term operations and missions without access to charging. The model is available in two colors – Slate Grey and Olive Drab, emphasizing its professional and tactical positioning.
Tactical capabilities and navigation
tactix 8 Cerakote Edition is equipped with a set of specialized tactical functions. Among them are the Jumpmaster mode for parachute jumps, Stealth Mode, which disables wireless modules but allows you to continue collecting biometric data without recording geolocation, as well as support for night vision devices. The watch has an integrated Applied Ballistics Ultralight ballistic calculator for calculations during shooting, supports equipment weight accounting and uses multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology to optimize accuracy and power consumption.
Connectivity, sports and protection
Paired with iOS and Android smartphones, the device supports calls, notifications and contactless payment via Garmin Pay. The model is focused not only on tactical scenarios, but also on an active lifestyle: it supports a wide range of training modes, has water resistance up to 40 meters, which allows it to be used for diving and freediving. Among the sensors are heart rate monitoring, SpO2 level, compass, altimeter, GPS and sleep tracking functions.
Price and availability
The Garmin tactix 8 Cerakote Edition is now available in the US and Europe. The suggested retail price is around $1,600 or €1,600, depending on the region.
