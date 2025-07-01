Garmin quatix 8 watch lets you control your yacht with your voice

Garmin has officially introduced the new quatix 8 smartwatch, designed specifically for sailors and yachtsmen. The novelty has received a number of functional and design improvements, including support for voice control, a microphone and speaker for phone calls, as well as a protected case and AMOLED display.

Garmin quatix 8 specifications

The model is presented in two sizes – 47 mm and 51 mm, both equipped with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire glass. The case is made of titanium bezel, the buttons have additional protection against moisture, and the sensors are covered with a metal cover. The device is certified according to military standards for temperature and shock resistance, waterproof to a depth of 40 meters.

One of the key innovations was the ability to control the device via Bluetooth, including compatibility with Garmin Chartplotter. The watch allows you to add waypoints, control traffic, electric motor and multimedia right from your wrist. You can also receive calls and send voice replies to messages.

Specialized functions are available for yachting and fishing: tide alerts, anchor control, regatta timer, tack change functions and other tools for controlling the vessel.

Additionally, the case has a bright flashlight with several modes built into it, including red light, suitable for use in the dark without disturbing night vision.

Garmin quatix 8 price

The 47 mm model works up to 16 days without recharging, and the 51 mm version – up to 29 days. Both modifications are priced at $1,200.