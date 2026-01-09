 

Garmin introduces blind spot monitoring system for trucks

09.01.26

Garmin Dual View

 

Garmin has announced the DualView camera system for trucks with blind spot monitoring. The new product is aimed at professional drivers and is designed to improve safety while driving and maneuvering.

 

The Garmin DualView kit includes two side cameras that transmit images on both sides of the vehicle in real time and monitor areas with limited visibility. The cameras automatically capture potentially dangerous situations and record video in 1080p HD format.

 

The system also includes a transmitter module and mounting elements. The devices have an IPX7 protection rating, which allows them to be used in rainy weather, in direct sunlight and during car washes. The dēzl DualView is scheduled to start selling on January 8, 2026, with a recommended price of $ 999.99.

 

How Garmin Blind Spot Monitoring Works

 

The images from the cameras are displayed on a screen in the driver’s cabin. To do this, you can use a connected tablet, Garmin dēzl OTR truck engine or compatible motorhome navigation device. When a second vehicle appears in the blind spot or attempts to change lanes, the system provides visual warnings. Video recordings of recorded incidents are automatically saved to a microSD card.

 

Garmin notes that the dēzl DualView system was developed taking into account the real-world conditions of long-haul truck operations. According to Susan Lyman, vice president of sales and marketing for the company, this solution is designed to increase driver confidence behind the wheel, and the saved video footage can be used as additional evidence when analyzing controversial traffic situations.


