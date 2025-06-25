Garmin Index Sleep Monitor specializes in sleep analysis

Garmin has released a new sleep monitoring device – Index Sleep Monitor, which is attached to the upper arm and is focused on maximum comfort during night use. The cost of the new product is $170.

Unlike a smart watch, the gadget has no screen and buttons, does not distract during sleep and is equipped with a lightweight nylon strap with Velcro that can be washed.

The functionality includes tracking sleep phases (REM, light, deep), monitoring heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, breathing and body movements.

The gadget synchronizes with the Garmin Connect program (Android/iOS), where advanced analysis of recovery, energy balance (Body Battery) and stress level is available.

Additionally, a smart vibrating alarm clock is provided that is triggered in the light phase of sleep. The device’s battery life is up to 7 nights without recharging.