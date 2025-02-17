Garmin Descent G2 diving smartwatch features AMOLED display and 27 hours of battery life

Garmin has introduced a new model of smartwatch Descent G2, aimed at fans of underwater sports. The device combines the functions of a dive computer and a fitness tracker, providing users with a wide range of tools for monitoring dives.

The model is designed to work in conditions of significant pressure and withstands diving to a depth of 100 meters with a protection level of 10 ATM. In diving mode, the watch can operate for up to 27 hours without recharging.

Garmin Descent G2 is equipped with a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display. Among the specialized functions are a compass, several dive modes, including single and multi-gas, as well as an interface with enlarged symbols to display key data, such as no-decompression limit time, variometer and descent rate graphs, available in the Garmin Dive program.

The Dive Readiness Assessment feature analyzes the user’s physical condition based on sleep quality, stress level, and physical activity. Multi-GNSS support ensures accurate surface entry and exit points.

In addition to diving tools, the watch offers standard health monitoring features: heart rate measurement, sleep tracking, hydration level, and breathing. Physical activity tracking and female health parameters are also available. The device is compatible with iOS and Android, supports notifications, emails, and statistics via Garmin Connect. In emergency situations, the Descent G2 can connect to the inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator to send an SOS signal.

The model is presented in two design options: palomo with a pink strap and black with a black strap. In the US, the watch has already gone on sale for $700 and is available for delivery within 1–3 days.